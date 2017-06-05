Clippers to host 2 preseason games ag...

Clippers to host 2 preseason games against Raptors in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers will host two preseason games against the Toronto Raptors in Honolulu this fall. The games on Oct. 1 and 3 will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii campus.

