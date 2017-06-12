Clippers take first steps to Inglewoo...

Clippers take first steps to Inglewood arena while keeping options open

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

The City of Inglewood held a special session city council meeting to announce the city has entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers to pursue development of new state of the art NBA arena and training facility. Inglewood Mayor James Butts Jr. listens during special meeting Thursday June 15, 2017.Photo by Robert Casillas, Daily Breeze/SCNG The City of Inglewood held a special session city council meeting to announce the city has entered into an exclusive 3-year negotiating agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers to pursue development of new state of the art NBA arena and training facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC