Clippers take first steps to Inglewood arena while keeping options open
The City of Inglewood held a special session city council meeting to announce the city has entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers to pursue development of new state of the art NBA arena and training facility. Inglewood Mayor James Butts Jr. listens during special meeting Thursday June 15, 2017.Photo by Robert Casillas, Daily Breeze/SCNG The City of Inglewood held a special session city council meeting to announce the city has entered into an exclusive 3-year negotiating agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers to pursue development of new state of the art NBA arena and training facility.
