Clippers plan to be active on draft night despite no picks

Thursday's NBA Draft marks the first step of a franchise-defining offseason for Coach Doc Rivers and a Clippers team that has won 50-plus games for five years straight but has bowed out in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two. PLAYA VISTA The Clippers don't have any picks in Thursday's NBA Draft, but that doesn't mean Doc Rivers and his new right-hand man Jerry West will be sitting this one out.

