Clippers Hiring Of Jerry West Is The Desperate Act Of A Desperate Franchise
When the Los Angeles Clippers announced the hiring of Jerry West to an advisory position with the franchise, many lauded the move. After all, the venerable Hall of Famer has had a role in building championship rosters with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors .
