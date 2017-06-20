Clippers emerge from draft with Sinda...

Clippers emerge from draft with Sindarius Thornwell; expect to add Jawun Evans

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

PLAYA VISTA Despite not having a pick in Thursday's draft, the Clippers emerged with one player to bolster their backcourt with another expected to be on his way. Thornwell, who spent four years with the Gamecocks, led South Carolina to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four in April and averaged 21.4 points and 2.1 steals while shooting 39.2 percent from the field.

