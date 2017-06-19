Clippers a to be activea in NBA draft despite no picks
The Clippers don't have any picks in Thursday's NBA Draft, but that doesn't mean Doc Rivers and his new right-hand man Jerry West will be sitting this one out. “We're going to be active, I'll just say that,” Rivers said.
