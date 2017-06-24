Chris Paul re-electd players union president
Chris Paul re-elected NBA players' union president Chris Paul was re-elected president of the National Basketball Players Association Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t4xvrZ Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul was re-elected as the president of the National Basketball Players Association Friday at the annual board meeting in New York. "I'm humbled that my fellow players have voted to have me continue as President of the NBPA.
