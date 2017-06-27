Chris Paul leaving Clippers to team w...

Chris Paul leaving Clippers to team with Houston, James Harden

After six seasons and just as many playoff disappointments, Chris Paul's time with the Clippers appears to be over. The Vertical reported early Wednesday that after Paul informed the Clippers he would sign as a free agent with the Houston Rockets, the teams negotiated a trade that will land the Clippers several role players and a 2018 first-round pick in exchange for the perennial All-Star.

