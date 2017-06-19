Cavs best get George or Butler, or this GM firing may help send LeBron packing
Say this for the Cleveland Cavaliers: After getting outgunned against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and with LeBron James' 2018 free agency decision creeping up, they are not standing pat. In the span of a few hours Monday, reports surfaced that they were in trade talks for Paul George and Jimmy Butler.
Read more at CBS Sports.
