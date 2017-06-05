Cavs avoid elimination with historic Game 4 win over Warriors
LeBron James added 31 points - surpassing Michael Jordan for third on the all-time scoring list in the Finals - and notched another triple-double. Golden State's attempt at postseason perfection was thwarted Friday by a ridiculous offensive explosion from the Cavaliers, who set the Finals record for points in first half before gritting through a 137-116 victory Friday in Game 4. Kyrie Irving was a wonder at finishing, totaling 40 points and seven treys.
