Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Rookie of the Year

On Monday night, Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was named rookie of the year at the inaugural NBA Awards in New York City. When he was announced as the winner ahead of Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, Brogdon celebrated the moment with his mother, team owners Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan as well as Bucks president Peter Feigin before heading up to the stage.

