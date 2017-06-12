Boston Celtics free agency rumors 2017: Team 'really the...

Gordon Hayward has received most of the free-agency buzz this offseason, but The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski believes the Boston Celtics are also a real threat to sign Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers. On the latest episode of The Vertical Podacst with Woj, published Wednesday , Wojnarowski broke down the Clippers' complicated situation, which includes the free agency of three starters, Griffin, Chris Paul and J.J. Redick.

