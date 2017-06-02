Boston Celtics Doc Rivers and Shaq join Jimmy Kimmel for NBA mean tweets
With the NBA Finals kicking off Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel debuted an all-NBA edition of his popular "Mean Tweets" segment. While no current Celtics were on hand to read social media insults about themselves, two former Celtics made appearances.
