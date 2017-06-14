Boston Celtics Blake Griffin is reportedly a 'primary' target for the Celtics

While Gordon Hayward has already received attention as a potential Celtics free agent signing, another name emerged on Wednesday that will pique Boston fans' interest. Blake Griffin, who has played with the Los Angeles Clippers for the entirety of his seven-year NBA career, was identified by The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski as a "primary" target for Danny Ainge and the Celtics.

