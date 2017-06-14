Boston Celtics Blake Griffin is reportedly a 'primary' target for the Celtics
While Gordon Hayward has already received attention as a potential Celtics free agent signing, another name emerged on Wednesday that will pique Boston fans' interest. Blake Griffin, who has played with the Los Angeles Clippers for the entirety of his seven-year NBA career, was identified by The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski as a "primary" target for Danny Ainge and the Celtics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC