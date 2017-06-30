Blake Griffin to re-sign with Clipper...

Blake Griffin to re-sign with Clippers for max contract

10 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Blake Griffin took the drama out of his turn as a free agent, agreeing to re-sign with the Clippers Thursday evening after meeting with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, executives Doc Rivers, Lawrence Frank, Jerry West and a host of players at Staples Center, a source told the Southern California News Group. The Vertical reported the contract will be for the maximum, five years and $173 million.

