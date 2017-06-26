Big Baby Davis Says The Clippers Are ...

Big Baby Davis Says The Clippers Are Done, Blake Griffin Should Join Westbrook

14 hrs ago

Glen "Big Baby" Davis says your Blake Griffin jersey is about to become a collectors item ... telling TMZ Sports the Lob City era is OVER ... and he knows exactly where Blake should go next. We got the former Clipper leaving Nightengale Plaza in L.A. and picked his brain about the future of his former squad.

