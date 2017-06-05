'Big Baby' Davis keeps on ripping Austin Rivers: 'He don't want none of this'
Best known for his days with the Celtics and Clippers , Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been making headlines recently for his highly publicized beef with his former coach Doc Rivers, and Doc's son Austin Rivers . "First of all I shouldn't have did that because I shouldn't let that guy get me out of character, but at the end of the day, you got to state the facts," Davis said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC