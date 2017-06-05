'Big Baby' Davis keeps on ripping Aus...

'Big Baby' Davis keeps on ripping Austin Rivers: 'He don't want none of this'

Best known for his days with the Celtics and Clippers , Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been making headlines recently for his highly publicized beef with his former coach Doc Rivers, and Doc's son Austin Rivers . "First of all I shouldn't have did that because I shouldn't let that guy get me out of character, but at the end of the day, you got to state the facts," Davis said.

