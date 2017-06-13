Ashley Brinton Takes Us On A Dreamy Desert Trip In 'I Don't...

Rising popstar Ashley Brinton possesses a maturity and grace that exceeds her fifteen years, and we're honored to give you the exclusive premiere of her new music video for her track 'I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love' today, June 13. Check it out! If you've got two working ears and a love for summery pop music, then you'll love Ashley Brinton . " The inspiration was that one of my best friends lost her boyfriend to another friend, because the boyfriend cheated," Ashley tells us of writing "I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love."

