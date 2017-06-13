Ashley Brinton Takes Us On A Dreamy D...

Ashley Brinton Takes Us On A Dreamy Desert Trip In 'I Don't...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Rising popstar Ashley Brinton possesses a maturity and grace that exceeds her fifteen years, and we're honored to give you the exclusive premiere of her new music video for her track 'I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love' today, June 13. Check it out! If you've got two working ears and a love for summery pop music, then you'll love Ashley Brinton . " The inspiration was that one of my best friends lost her boyfriend to another friend, because the boyfriend cheated," Ashley tells us of writing "I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love."

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC