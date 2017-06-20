2017 NBA Draft: Sixers draft Jawun Evans at No. 39, trade him to Los Angeles Clippers
The Sixers have selected Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans with the 39th overall pick, and will be trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania. Evans, who measured in at just under 6 feet at the Combine and weighed in at 185 pounds, averaged 19.2 points and 6.4 assists during his sophomore season with the Cowboys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC