2017 NBA Draft: Sixers draft Jawun Evans at No. 39, trade him to Los Angeles Clippers

The Sixers have selected Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans with the 39th overall pick, and will be trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania. Evans, who measured in at just under 6 feet at the Combine and weighed in at 185 pounds, averaged 19.2 points and 6.4 assists during his sophomore season with the Cowboys.

