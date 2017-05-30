Thursday Bolts: 5.25.17

Erik Horne on the busy summer for Domas Sabonis : "In addition to Summer League July 1-6, Sabonis will also be playing for the Lithuania National Team in the FIBA EuroBasket championships from Aug. 31-Sept. 17. He'll arrive in Lithuania July 30 for camp, play EuroBasket, then sneak in some rest before NBA training camp in October.

