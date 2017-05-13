Suns star Devin Booker surprises special-needs student with trip to NBA draft lottery Noah Smith, 11, will join Suns star Devin Booker at Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery in New York. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rbF8J8 Suns star guard Devin Booker went to Navarrete Elementary School to surprise student Noah Smith with a trip to the NBA draft lottery in New York City on Friday.

