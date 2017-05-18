Sixers hot for JJ Reddick

Sixers hot for JJ Reddick

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Liberty Ballers

In a podcast recorded after the dust had settled from the NBA Draft Lottery, Adrian Wojnarowski said J.J. Redick, an unrestricted free agent this summer, is being sought not just by the Clippers, but by three Atlantic Division teams, the Nets, Knicks and 76ers. Woj stated that the Sixers appear to have the most interest, but that the Nets may want to add the 6'4" shooting guard, if the price is right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC