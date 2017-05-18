Sixers hot for JJ Reddick

In a podcast recorded after the dust had settled from the NBA Draft Lottery, Adrian Wojnarowski said J.J. Redick, an unrestricted free agent this summer, is being sought not just by the Clippers, but by three Atlantic Division teams, the Nets, Knicks and 76ers. Woj stated that the Sixers appear to have the most interest, but that the Nets may want to add the 6'4" shooting guard, if the price is right.

