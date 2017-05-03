Pistons Paid off Potential Has to Stop at Some Point
Doing the past two posts on roster upgrades and having a debate with Mr. Steve Hinson on whether to give Reggie Bullock a starting position over re-signing KCP, I got to thinking further about what exactly would improve this team and what KCP is worth in terms of his next deal. It seems most Pistons fans are saying we should re-sign KCP and SVG and the front office seem to have made it clear they will match any offer that heads their way regarding Kentavious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC