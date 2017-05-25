Nicki Minaj Performing At 2017 NBA Awards: Drake Set To Host - Will They Duet?
The first-ever NBA Awards just added Nicki Minaj to its performance lineup! The rapper will take the stage in New York City on June 26, with her main man, Drake as the evening's host! Get more details and check out all of the nominees, right here! It's official - Nicki Minaj , 34, will treat the NBA Awards crowd to a sure-to-be epic performance on June 26, the NBA has informed HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! The female rapper will take the stage in New York City at Basketball City at Pier 36, with Drake , 30, serving as the show's host ! What better pair to share the league's stage than the longtime friends ! So, will Drake and Nicki perform one of their chart-topping hits together? - While nothing has been confirmed, we can only hope! Either way, Nicki will most likely treat us with her fierce fashion, outspoken lyrics, and sultry vocals! The highly anticipated awards show will honor the ... (more)
