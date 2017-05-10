NBA trade rumors: Clippers 'most likely' destination for Knicks' Carmelo Anthony
New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers power forward Luc Mbah a Moute during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. With the Los Angeles Clippers season ending in disappointment again in the Western Conference postseason, the future of that franchise could dictate where Anthony plays next season.
