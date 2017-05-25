NBA rumors: Will Chris Paul join the ...

NBA rumors: Will Chris Paul join the San Antonio Spurs?

Read more: The Oregonian

Rumors have been swirling around the Los Angeles Clippers point guard and his offseason plans since his team was bounced from the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Utah Jazz. Will he join the Spurs to chase a championship ring? NBA scribe Zach Lowe of ESPN believes there is mutual interest between Paul and the Spurs and further discussed the matter on his most recent podcast .

Chicago, IL

