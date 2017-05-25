NBA free agency rumors: Chris Paul ma...

NBA free agency rumors: Chris Paul may have interest in Spurs

What does Paul cherish more - a legitimate shot at an NBA championship or a max deal worth about $205 million with the Clippers? THE RUMOR: The Spurs could be a legitimate option for Chris Paul as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the "rumblings" about the point guard being interested are real. THE DETAILS: Paul, 32, is a nine-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA first-team selection but is also a 12-year veteran with a shrinking "prime" window.

