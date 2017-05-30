McRoberts makes decision on Heat contract
Miami Heat forward Josh McRoberts goes up against LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Fri., Dec. 16, 2016. Any long shot chance of Josh McRoberts voiding his Heat contract was eliminated Tuesday when agent Mike Conley told The Miami Herald that McRoberts will exercise his opt-in and return to the Heat for $6.021 million next season.
