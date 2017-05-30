McRoberts makes decision on Heat cont...

McRoberts makes decision on Heat contract

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami Heat forward Josh McRoberts goes up against LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Fri., Dec. 16, 2016. Any long shot chance of Josh McRoberts voiding his Heat contract was eliminated Tuesday when agent Mike Conley told The Miami Herald that McRoberts will exercise his opt-in and return to the Heat for $6.021 million next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC