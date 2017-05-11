Matt Barnes finds some nightlife in L...

Matt Barnes finds some nightlife in Los Angeles after all

Golden State Warriors' Matt Barnes reacts to having an offensive foul called on him against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter of their game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, March 26, 2017. The former teammates took to Los Angeles club Warwick with some other stars, TMZ reported , as the Warriors - and thus Barnes - await the Western Conference Finals that start no sooner than Sunday.

