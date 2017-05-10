Los Angeles Clippers To Announce G-League Team On Monday
On late Tuesday evening, elite media free agent Marc Stein announced that Los Angeles Clippers would be launching their own NBA G-League squad for the 2017-18 season. Their team will be named the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, according to sources close to Stein.
