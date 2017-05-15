The Los Angeles Clippers will have their own team in the NBA's renamed G-League that will be called the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario LA Clippers to own and operate new G-League team in Ontario The Los Angeles Clippers will have their own team in the NBA's renamed G-League that will be called the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qkNZKb LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers will have their own team in the NBA's soon-to-be renamed G-League that will be called the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. They said Monday that the new team will begin play this fall at Citizens Business Bank Arena, located 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

