Kings' Rudy Gay to opt out of final year of contract

Forward Rudy Gay has informed the Kings he still plans to opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Sacramento Bee reported, citing league sources who would not speak on the record. Gay, looking to return to a playoff team, would be owed $14,263,566 in the last year of a three-year contract and has until June 10 to opt out of his deal.

