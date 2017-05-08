Kevin Garnett explained sour breakup with Ray Allen
Kevin Garnett explained sour breakup with Ray Allen "This is real life for us." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/kevin-garnett-ray-allen-paul-pierce-doc-rivers-celtics-reunion-breakup-area-21-video Kevin Garnett welcomed former Celtics teammates Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Glen Davis and Kendrick Perkins during Monday's Area 21 on NBA TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC