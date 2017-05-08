Kevin Garnett explained sour breakup with Ray Allen "This is real life for us." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/kevin-garnett-ray-allen-paul-pierce-doc-rivers-celtics-reunion-breakup-area-21-video Kevin Garnett welcomed former Celtics teammates Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Glen Davis and Kendrick Perkins during Monday's Area 21 on NBA TV.

