Kendrick Lamar Narrates Powerful LA Clippers' Tribute To Paul Pierce
At the age of 39, Paul Pierce called time on a glittering NBA career two weeks ago after the Utah Jazz defeated his LA Clippers in Game 7 of the playoffs. Pierce spent most of his career with the Boston Celtics, but ended his time on the court with the LA Clippers from his native California.
