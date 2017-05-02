Joe Ingles, Dante Exum and Utah Jazz to play it slow against Golden State

It sounds like basketball's Mission Impossible for Australia's Joe Ingles, Dante Exum and their Utah Jazz teammates when they meet the Golden State Warriors in their NBA western conference semi-final series. However, a stark contrast in styles will make for an interesting contest when the series against the title favourites, who boast big guns Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, gets underway on Wednesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.