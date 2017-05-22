J.J. Redick Can someone please `explain to me all the enthusiasm over the prospect of the Sixers signing J.J. Redick? To be clear: A) I wholeheartedly support the Sixers exploring the possibility of signing Redick. He is a useful player and if the money is right perhaps we should sign him; plus even if there's no way we will sign him, showing interest in other players improves our leverage with the guys we actually want.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.