IOC's 2024 evaluation commission gets full LA experience
The International Olympic Committee's Evaluation Commission got the full Los Angeles experience on Thursday, playing basketball at the Staples Center, hitting Santa Monica beach and negotiating the city's notorious traffic. LOS ANGELES: The International Olympic Committee's Evaluation Commission got the full Los Angeles experience on Thursday, playing basketball at the Staples Center, hitting Santa Monica beach and negotiating the city's notorious traffic.
