Clippers sail into summer of big decisions

A few short years ago they were among the NBA's most promising and exciting teams. By this season, the calls to disassemble the Clippers began well before they spectacularly bombed out of the postseason The Clippers, despite their eyebrow-raising optimism, were not going to win a championship this season, not with the Warriors ruling the West and especially not after Blake Griffin went down with a toe injury in Game 3 of the first-round series with the Jazz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.