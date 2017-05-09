Clippers close to making Ontario D-League team a reality
The Clippers are on the verge of launching a Development League team based in Ontario, providing the franchise with a direct pipeline of talent from its own minor league affiliate. Expected to be called the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, as first reported by ESPN.com, the franchise will start play next fall and will become the 26th team in the D-League.
