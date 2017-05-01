Clippers' Blake Griffin has surgery on right big toe
Blake Griffin has undergone surgery to repair an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe that knocked him out of the playoffs Clippers' Blake Griffin has surgery on right big toe Blake Griffin has undergone surgery to repair an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe that knocked him out of the playoffs Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qs7UET LOS ANGELES - Blake Griffin has undergone surgery to repair an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe that knocked him out of the playoffs. He averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 61 regular-season games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC