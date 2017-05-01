Clippers' Blake Griffin has surgery o...

Clippers' Blake Griffin has surgery on right big toe

LOS ANGELES - Blake Griffin has undergone surgery to repair an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe that knocked him out of the playoffs. He averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 61 regular-season games.

