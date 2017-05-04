Children's Hospital Los Angeles Second Annual Make March Matter Campaign Raises $1.7 Million

LOS ANGELES Children's Hospital Los Angeles announced today that its annual Make March Matter campaign raised $1.7 million. For the second consecutive year, the month-long initiative exceeded its $1 million fundraising goal thanks to partnerships with more than 100 businesses in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley who rallied community participation to give in support of critical, lifesaving care for children in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.