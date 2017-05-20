Chauncey Billups says Clippers depend...

Chauncey Billups says Clippers depend too much on Chris Paul

Having been a free agent four times and switched teams seven times in his NBA career, Chauncey Billups knew what to value in a team as free agency approached in his second NBA life as a broadcaster. Just three seasons removed from playing in the NBA, Billups values his role and team again enough to agree to a multi-year contract extension with ESPN that is to be announced Friday.

