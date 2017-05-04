Celtics will retire Paul Pierce's number
Pierce is the greatest Celtic since Larry Bird. Even if Kevin Garnett was better at Boston's most recent peak, which culminated in the 2008 title, Pierce earned credit with years of service before Garnett and Ray Allen arrived.
