Boston Celtics Paul Pierce was the Celtics' original choice to be the ...
Even though he was one of the major reasons why the Celtics ended up with the top pick in the 2017 draft, Paul Pierce could have actually played an even more prominent role in the recent NBA Draft Lottery . According to Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, Pierce was originally the team's pick to be their on-air representative at the lottery.
