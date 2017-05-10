Boston Celtics Glen Davis says Ray Allen will never apologize to his former Celtics teammates

Glen "Big Baby" Davis is revealing a few behind-the-scenes details about Tuesday night's televised 2008 Celtics reunion. In an appearance on FS1's Undisputed on Wednesday morning, Davis - wearing a fedora and Tom Brady-themed denim jacket - explained the team's simmering "beef" with Ray Allen, as well as his own awkward reaction to the surprise appearance of former coach Doc Rivers.

