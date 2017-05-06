Blake Griffin Might Have Played His Last Game For The Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are averaging 100.8 points on 48.9 percent shooting and allowing 99.8 points on 50 percent shooting. Fox Sports reports that Griffins might be off to Indiana Pacers as a trade-off for Paul George, or he might go back to his previous team, the Oklahoma City Thunders, and team-up with Russell Westbrook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.