Blake Griffin Might Have Played His Last Game For The Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are averaging 100.8 points on 48.9 percent shooting and allowing 99.8 points on 50 percent shooting. Fox Sports reports that Griffins might be off to Indiana Pacers as a trade-off for Paul George, or he might go back to his previous team, the Oklahoma City Thunders, and team-up with Russell Westbrook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC