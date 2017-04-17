Western Sydney Wanderers defence doesn't fear on-song Brisbane Roar attack
Defender Jack Clisby has backed Western Sydney's improved defence to contain rampant Brisbane Roar in Friday night's A-League elimination final. Clisby insists the Wanderers hold no fear as they embark on their fourth finals campaign in five seasons at the intimidating Suncorp Stadium, where they'll attempt to outscore and outlast a side with a penchant for last-gasp goals.
