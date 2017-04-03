Westbrook aims for triple-double reco...

Westbrook aims for triple-double record as Thunder face Suns

18 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook will take a second crack at NBA history Friday night when he seeks a record-breaking 42nd triple-double against a team that has offered him little resistance this season, the Phoenix Suns. Four days after their city hosted the NCAA Tournament championship game, basketball fans in Phoenix could get an opportunity to witness Westbrook break the record set by Oscar Robertson in 1961-62.

