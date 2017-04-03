Wednesday Night ESPN Odds: Dallas Mavericks at L.A. Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks are eliminated from playoff contention, but the Los Angeles Clippers are in a battle for playoff positioning and heavy favorites in this game, hosting Dallas as 11.5-point favorites in the second-half of an ESPN Wednesday night double header. Chris Paul and the Clippers may be making their final tour as we have seen this iteration of Clippers' basketball, with CP3 and Blake Griffin both due to hit free agency this summer.
