Watch Steve Nash & Chris Paul Play Human Basketball With James Cordon
Last night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden saw basketball superstars Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers and OG hero Steve Nash compete in an unconventional shootout. What not many have seen before, Corden turned himself into a human basketball hoop and hoisted himself into the air.
